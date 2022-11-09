THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children, District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Ernesto Valerio, 27, stabbed 19-year-old Emilsy Calix in the face, neck and chest inside their apartment inside a Bronx homeless shelter on Oct. 2, 2019, authorities said. The couple’s 2-year-old daughter and 5-month-old daughter were there at the time.

Security at the shelter heard screams and went to the apartment to check everyone was OK, Clark said. Valerio told them Calix was out at a store and one of the children had fallen.

When the guards left to check the sign-out book in the lobby, Valerio fled, leaving the children behind, officials said. When the guards came back, they found Calix’ body in the tub. Valerio was found and arrested later that night.

He pleaded guilty to fire-degree manslaughter charges on Oct. 25.

Police had originally reported the victim’s name as Enilies Calix.