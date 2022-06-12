THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 47-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman after she rejected his sexual advances, officials said Friday.

Kevin Hawse grabbed the victim by the hair inside a Bronx apartment on March 4, 2019, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He dragged her from the apartment, hit the woman over the head with a gun and then shot her in the chest. The bullet went through the woman’s body and into a nearby wall.

Hawse was arrested in Los Angeles on April 29, 2019. He was found guilty on May 20, 2022 of attempted murder in the second degree and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“The defendant was told by the victim that she wasn’t interested in his advances,” Clark said. “For saying no, she was grabbed, hit in the face with a gun, and shot in the chest. For the defendant’s violent and reprehensible actions, he will be heading to prison.”