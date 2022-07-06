KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man found with significant physical trauma at the scene of a reported robbery in Kingsbridge died days later, prompting police to seek three men for questioning, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress on West 230th Street near Heath Avenue around 6:15 a.m. June 25 found the man lying on the ground, according to the authorities. The 51-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his face and head, police said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, where he battled his injuries for a week before succumbing on July 2, officials said.

Now, investigators are looking to question three men who were seen in the area at the time. The group was recorded by a surveillance camera getting out of a maroon Kia Optima with the New Jersey license plate #D19-NWB and walking toward the area where the now-deceased man was standing at the time, police said.

A short time later, the same three men were recorded re-entering the Kia and driving off. The vehicle was spotted on West 207th Street in Manhattan later that day, investigators said.

The NYPD did not disclose further details about what is believed to have transpired between the group’s arrival in and departure from Kingsbridge.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).