THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The 26-year-old man was found with several stab wounds to the chest on Radio Drive around 3:17 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.