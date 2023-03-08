THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jose Gonzalez, the man who ran over an FDNY EMT with her own ambulance in the Bronx in 2017, was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Gonzalez, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Yadira Arroyo, a 14-year veteran of the department and a mother of five children.

Arroyo, 44, and her partner were in their ambulance when they were alerted to a person riding the back bumper, officials previously said. When they got out to check, Gonzalez got behind the wheel, reversed the ambulance, then drove forward, striking and dragging Arroyo in the process, authorities said.

Gonzalez was taken into custody a short time later and pleaded not guilty during a 2017 arraignment. However, he was deemed unfit to stand trial.

But in the fall of 2022, health officials “determined him to be no longer an incapacitated person,” and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed to move forward with the case.

“The road to justice for Yadi was tortuous; this case was delayed because of numerous hearings regarding the defendant’s fitness to stand trial, but her family and FDNY colleagues were patient and steadfast from the beginning until today’s verdict,” Clark said in a statement Wednesday. “I thank the witnesses, who saw Yadi in her final moments, for their testimonies during the trial. Yadi lives on in the legacy of her children, and in the countless New Yorkers she assisted in their time of need.”

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.