THE BRONX (PIX11) — The man convicted of running over an FDNY EMT with her own ambulance six years ago will be sentenced Wednesday in a Bronx courthouse.

Last month, Jose Gonzalez, 31, was found guilty of murder in the death of 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo, a 14-year veteran of the department and a mother of five children.

Arroyo was killed near Watson Avenue and White Plains Road on March 16, 2017. Authorities said Arroyo exited her ambulance to confront Gonzalez about a possible robbery when he hopped into the ambulance and ran her over. Arroyo was pinned under the truck and dragged through an intersection before the ambulance crashed. She died shortly after.

An off-duty MTA police officer who was nearby confronted Gonzalez, tackled him, and handcuffed him, with the help of other civilians, officials said.

After Gonzalez’s conviction, the family spoke about what these last six years have been like.

“We waited six years through ups and downs, anger, despair, and (emotional) agony,” said Arroyo’s aunt, Ali Acevedo-Hernandez.

The case was initially delayed because Gonzalez was previously determined to be unfit for trial until health officials cleared him last year.

The sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m.