CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot on a Concourse street late Saturday, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 11 p.m. found the 29-year-old victim lying on Sheridan Avenue near East 169th Street with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. His identity had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said that the victim was in a nearby building when he and another man got into an argument that spilled out onto the street.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot, authorities said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, and a detailed physical description of the suspect wasn’t immediately available.

