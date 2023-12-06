THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was found dead in the weeds off a Bronx road Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities found the man unconscious near 301 Shore Rd. at around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man had no visible wounds, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.