Man found dead in overturned Jeep after fall off of Major Deegan Expressway

Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — An Audi collided with a Jeep on Sunday, sending the Jeep careening into a concrete barrier and over the side of the Major Deegan Expressway, killing a man inside, police said.

The Jeep landed on its roof on East 135th Street, officials said. A man inside was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived at the scene of the overturned Jeep Wrangler around 4:45 a.m. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

Police arrested the 23-year-old alleged driver of the Audi. Freddy Martinez remained at the scene after the collision and was taken to the hospital, where he was then taken into custody.

The NYPD charged Martinez with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability is impaired.

