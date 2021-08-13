Man’s death ruled a homicide after body found in Bronx basement: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — The death of a man found unconscious in the basement of a Bronx home earlier in August has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers found the man’s body on the afternoon of Aug. 4 after responding to reports of a foul odor inside a house on Briggs Avenue, near East 198th Street, in the Jerome Park neighborhood.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials said.

The NYPD on Friday identified the victim as 52-year-old Locksley Christie, of the Bronx, and said his death had been officially ruled a homicide.

Police did not release the cause of the man’s death and said their investigation was ongoing.

No arrests had been made as of Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Boy, 13, among 6 hospitalized after reports of Bronx lightning strike

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Crime, community services talk of the Bronx

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

More Bronx

Crime

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter