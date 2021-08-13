JEROME PARK, the Bronx — The death of a man found unconscious in the basement of a Bronx home earlier in August has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers found the man’s body on the afternoon of Aug. 4 after responding to reports of a foul odor inside a house on Briggs Avenue, near East 198th Street, in the Jerome Park neighborhood.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials said.

The NYPD on Friday identified the victim as 52-year-old Locksley Christie, of the Bronx, and said his death had been officially ruled a homicide.

Police did not release the cause of the man’s death and said their investigation was ongoing.

No arrests had been made as of Friday.

