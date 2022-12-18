Police are searching for a man who allegedly forced a woman into doing a sex act on Dec. 10, 2022. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man forced a 57-year-old woman to perform a sex act at a construction site in the Bronx last weekend, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred at the site at 4519 White Plains Rd. on Dec. 10 at around 10 p.m., police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspect fled on foot after the incident ad remained at large, as of Sunday. The NYPD released photos of the man and said he has a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a green camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).