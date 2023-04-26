THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked a 68-year-old woman before forcing her to perform a sex act in a Bronx garage Sunday, police said.

The suspect crept up behind the woman and choked her before dragging her into the garage near East 189th Street and Webster Avenue just after 6 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man tried to take off the victim’s clothes but was unsuccessful, police said.

The perpetrator then forced the woman into doing a sex act before he ran from the scene, police said. He was last seen heading south on Third Avenue and has not been apprehended, according to the NYPD.

The victim was treated for undisclosed injuries at an area hospital, police said.

The suspect is about 5 foot, 5 inches tall with a heavy build, and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).