Suspects in shots fired through apartment window in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) – Gunshots were fired into an apartment window in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Two men in front of an apartment building on East 174th Street in Soundview got into an argument around 1:15 a.m., police told PIX11 News. The first man flashed his gun at the second individual before running into the building, according to the NYPD.

Then the second man, while outside, fired shots into the second-floor apartment window, breaking the glass, police said. The suspect then ran off.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

