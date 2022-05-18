NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The train operator saw the man on the tracks and put on the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what the man was doing on the roadbed. The investigation is ongoing.