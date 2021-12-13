Man fatally stabbed at Bronx subway station after argument: NYPD

Police investigate after a man was fatally stabbed at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx early Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man died after being stabbed at a Bronx subway station overnight following an argument with another man, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday at the Wakefield-241st Street station along the No. 2 line in th Wakefield section of the borough.

Police responding to a 911 call arrived to find the victim in the mezzanine area of the station wit a stab wound to the torso, authorities said.

EMS responded and rushed the man to aa nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Officials did not immediately release his identity.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that he victim was stabbed by an unidentified man after the two got into a verbal dispute in the station.

The suspected stabber then fled the station, authorities said. No arrests had been made, as of early Monday morning.

An NYPD spokesperson said the suspect was described as a man in his 20s with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, with a gold and orange jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).