LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead after being found with stab wounds in the Bronx Monday night, according to police.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing along Bryant Avenue near Aldus Street, officials said. Officers found 23-year-old Jonathan Martinez with stab wounds to the back. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing, and there have been no arrests made in connection to the stabbing.

