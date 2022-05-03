KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot inside his home in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The victim let the suspect inside his home along Irwin Avenue near West 234th Street, according to officials. A physical dispute happened inside the home, and the suspect shot the man in the bathroom.

Officers found 43-year-old Daniel Valdez with a gunshot wound to the torso at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).