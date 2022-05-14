CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot inside a park in the Bronx early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at around 2 a.m., according to officials. They found a 27-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside Joyce Kilmer Park, at the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the deadly shooting have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).