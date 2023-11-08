THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot to the death at a Bronx smoke shop early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers discovered a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head around 12:25 a.m. inside a smoke shop located at 251 East Tremont Avenue, according to the NYPD. First responders rushed to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers have apprehended a person of interest but no arrests have yet been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.