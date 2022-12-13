Police said a 28-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in the head on Dec. 13. (Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS (PIX11) — A 28-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in the head in Fordham Heights early Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities found Parrish Truesdale unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head near 2155 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 12:30 a.m., police said. Truesdale was taken to the hospital, but could not be saved.

It remained unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said the male suspect fled the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).