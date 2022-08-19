MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in the Bronx Friday, police said.

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot near 700 E. 156th Street in the Melrose section around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his head and pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made. A suspect description wasn’t available.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

