HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities found the 45-year-old victim near 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any other details about the incident or the suspect(s).

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).