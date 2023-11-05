MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in a Bronx apartment building Saturday night, police said.

Authorities found the victim, David Disla, with a gunshot wound to the head in the building at 381 East 160th St. in Melrose at around 11:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Disla was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

