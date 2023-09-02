THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in the Bronx overnight, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1070 Elder Ave. around 2:38 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers discovered a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, but police believe that a potential suspect who was seen fleeing in a blue Jeep Wrangler is a person of interest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.