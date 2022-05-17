HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man died after he was shot twice in the back of the head near a park by Yankee Stadium last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim, Malik Bright, 22, was struck when gunfire erupted in Mullaly Park on East 164th Street and River Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Officers found him with two gunshot wounds to the head and he was transported to the hospital. He died of his injuries on Friday, police said.

Investigators believe a group dispute in the park proceeded the shooting. An unknown person called the victim and he came to the park, and when he arrived, gunfire broke out, police said. Bright was running away when he was hit, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

