Man fatally shot in neck inside lobby of Bronx NYCHA building: NYPD

Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — A man was shot and killed inside the lobby of a NYCHA building in the Bronx on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Authorities were called to the Mill Brook Houses on East 137th Street around 6:20 p.m. 

Officers found a 44-year-old man lying unconscious in the lobby with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police withheld the victim’s name until his family could be notified.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

