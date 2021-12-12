Man fatally shot in face, chest outside Bronx NYCHA building: NYPD

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A man died after suffering gunshots to his face, chest and legs outside a NYCHA complex in the Bronx Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Morris Houses on Washington Avenue in Claremont just before 11 p.m.

Police found John Salgado, 37, with gunshot wounds to his face, chest and both legs, authorities said.

EMS rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.

