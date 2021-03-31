Police on the scene after a man, 24, was fatally shot in his car by another driver on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx late Tuesday night, March 30, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

THE BRONX — A man was fatally shot in his own car by another driver on a Bronx highway late Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a 911 call for gunfire on the southbound side of the Bruckner Expressway, authorities said.

Responding officers arrived to find a Honda Accord stopped next to the median of the highway, between Exit 7B and Exit 8, with a man with gunshot wounds to his face and chest sitting behind the wheel, unconscious and unresponsive, officials said.

The man, 24, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities identified the victim of the deadly shooting as Nelson Caban of Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, a preliminary investigation determined the victim was driving on the highway when a blue sedan, operated by an unidentified driver, pulled up alongside his passenger side, opened fire and then sped off.

Police said early Wednesday no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).