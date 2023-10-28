THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two gunmen on a moped fired shots at a 58-year-old man in the Bronx Friday night, fatally hitting him in the stomach, police said

Officers discovered a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Washington Avenue at around 8 p.m. The suspects drove up to the victim on a moped and started shooting at the victim, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made yet.

