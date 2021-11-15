Man fatally shot, another injured fleeing robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

One man was killed and another was injured when shots were fired in the Bronx Nov. 13, 2021 (NYPD)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A man was shot and killed while fleeing a robbery in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said.

It was reported to authorities that three men approached the two victims in the vicinity of Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue in the Mt. Eden neighborhood around 4:50 p.m.

The suspects displayed firearms and forcibly removed a gold chain from the 32-year-old man, cops said.

When the victim and a 46-year-old man attempted to flee, the suspects discharged firearms multiple times, according to police.

The 32-year-old, later identified as Jonathan Pena, was struck in the torso, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital by private means where he was pronounced dead.

The 46-year-old victim was struck in the back and taken to the hospital where police listed him in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene north on Macombs Road in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, cops said.

