CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night after he was struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx when he fell under the bus as it was leaving a stop, police said.

The NYPD said it happened around 10:20 p.m. near the corner of East 161st Street and Morris Avenue.

The 61-year-old man was attempting to gain access to the bus, but it had already started moving, authorities said.

The man slipped and fell under the bus, according to the NYPD.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

