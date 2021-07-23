Man falls under MTA bus when trying to gain access as it left Bronx stop: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man falls under moving MTA bus in the Bronx

Police on the scene after a man, 61, slipped and fell under a moving MTA bus as it left a bus stop in the Bronx on Thursday night, July 22, 2021, the NYPD said. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night after he was struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx when he fell under the bus as it was leaving a stop, police said.

The NYPD said it happened around 10:20 p.m. near the corner of East 161st Street and Morris Avenue.

The 61-year-old man was attempting to gain access to the bus, but it had already started moving, authorities said.

The man slipped and fell under the bus, according to the NYPD.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx music teacher wins award for teaching excellence

Bronx moms get free day of pampering

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

Filmmakers create short films in the Bronx during weekend competition

NYCHA housing hero gets appreciation day surprise in the Bronx

Bronx dad fatally shot outside building amid surge in NYC shootings

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter