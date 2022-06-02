CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man offered a girl money in the Bronx in an attempt to lure her after stalking her on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect followed a 12-year-old girl along East 169th Street near Park Avenue and exposed his penis to her at around 7 a.m., according to officials. He then offered the victim money in an attempt to lure her. The victim fled the scene, and the suspect continued to follow her.

Police did not report any injuries in connection to the incident. They asked for help from the public to find the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).