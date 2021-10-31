Man exposes himself in front of 9-year-old girl on MTA bus in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with inappropriate sexual behavior in a bus in the Bronx on Oct. 29, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — A man exposed himself to a young girl and a woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Friday, police said.

The NYPD on Sunday released a photo of the suspect.

According to police, the man was onboard a Bx21 MTA bus near Morris Park Avenue and East 180 Street around 5:05 p.m. when he exposed himself in front of a 9-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman and touched himself in a sexual manner. The suspect then fled the bus. 

Police described him as between 30 and 39 years old, with brown eyes, short black hair, facial hair and a thin build. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

