Man drives himself to hospital after being stabbed in chest in the Bronx: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man police believe stabbed another man in the chest in the Melrose section of the Bronx on June 7, 2021. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx — A man remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, four days after he drove himself to the hospital after being stabbed on a Bronx street, according to police.

The NYPD said it was around 7 p.m. on Monday when an unknown man walked up to the 32-year-old victim on East 149th Street, in the Melrose section of the borough.

The stranger pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, authorities said.

According to police, the man jumped in his vehicle and drove himself to an area hospital with critical injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack or if it was completely random.

Officials on Thursday released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in connection with the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).