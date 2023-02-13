Four people were shot outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx on Feb. 10, 2023 (PIX11)

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died Sunday of the wounds he sustained in a Tremont quadruple shooting, days after his younger brother succumbed to injuries suffered in the same attack, according to authorities.

Devren Smith, 37, died two days after violence erupted outside of a Popeyes near East Tremont and Hughes avenues, police said.

The dispute began inside the restaurant around 2:30 p.m. Friday, then spilled outside, where it escalated into gunfire, officials said.

Four people were struck, among them Devren Smith and his 24-year-old brother, Jeremiah Smith, authorities said.

First responders rushed the victims to an area hospital, where Jeremiah Smith succumbed to his injuries a short time after the shooting. Devren Smith died Sunday. The other two victims, men ages 36 and 58, were listed in what police described as stable condition.

Early Saturday, officials announced the arrest of Salvatore Rivera, 51, on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Later that day, Jose Parilla, 32, was also arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The deadly incident came amid a violent weekend in New York City that saw about 20 people struck in shootings across the five boroughs from Friday through Sunday, including in another quadruple shooting just hours after the Tremont incident, this time in Brooklyn.

