MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 27-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds after he was dropped off at Bronx hospital Sunday night, police said.

Juan Rojas Lopez was stabbed twice and died shortly after he was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Morris Heights at around 10:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A witness told police that Rojas Lopez got into a fight with another person before he was stabbed in the chest and tricep, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital by private means.

No information on the suspect was immediately available. The investigation remained ongoing.

