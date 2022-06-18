MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he walked into a hospital in the Bronx with gunshot wounds overnight, police said Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim went inside Lincoln Hospital with multiple bullet wounds to his chest and stomach at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was rushed to surgery, and a few minutes after 4 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

An open investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).