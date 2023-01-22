MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — One man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Morris Park just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Authorities also found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left arm at the scene, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators determined two more men were shot in the same incident nearby. A 30-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 24-year-old man was hit near Sherman Avenue and East 167th Street, police said. Both victims went to the hospital in stable condition.

It remained unclear how the shootings were connected and what prompted the gunfire.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).