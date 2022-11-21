THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man drove several miles through the Bronx on Monday after being shot, crashing into multiple parked vehicles before his car overturned, police said.

The 29-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased. Police have not yet publicly identified him.

The man was on Major Deegan North inside of a black Toyota Camry when he was shot, police said. Wounded, he drove through the Bronx, hitting multiple parked cars. His vehicle eventually overturned. The wounded man was found on Sedgewick Avenue.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released any identifying information on the suspected shooter.

