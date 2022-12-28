CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday night, leaving one of the men dead, police said.

The men were shot on East Tremont Avenue near Marmion Avenue around 6:35 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The condition of the three wounded men was unknown. Police have not released any additional identifying information on the victims.

Police do not yet have any information available about the suspected shooter.)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).