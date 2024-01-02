FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed after arguing with three suspects in a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said.

The victim, 29, got into a fight with three men in the 182nd-183rd street subway station in Fordham at around 8:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two of the suspects are in police custody and the other remained at large, as of Tuesday morning, police said.

