THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said.

It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind until she became unconscious and then raped her, police said. The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on Davidson Avenue.

The victim suffered cuts to her nose and mouth and was transported to a local hospital.

Police were still searching for the suspect Saturday. He was shown in surveillance video wearing a multi-colored durag, a black-hooded sweater, black jeans, black and white sneakers and had on a red and black backpack, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).