Man put in chokehold, robbed at gunpoint in Bronx subway station: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trio put man in chokehold, rob him at gunpoint in Bronx subway station

Surveillance images of three suspects accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the Hunts Point Avenue subway station in the Bronx on Sept. 23, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A group is accused of attacking a 20-year-old and robbing him at gunpoint in a Bronx subway station on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. in the Hunts Point Avenue station along the No. 6 line.

The three unidentified individuals approached the victim and one of them put him in a chokehold, authorities said.

One of the other suspects then put a gun to the man’s head, as the group demanded his property, according to police.

The trio then snatched his cellphone, AirPods, backpack and his wallet containing $1,200 in cash, before fleeing out of the station, officials said.

Police released the above surveillance images of the three suspects.

The first individual was described as a male wearing a black cap, a black mask, a black jacket, red pants, and black sneakers.

The second individual was described as a male wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, a blue mask, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The third individual was described as a male wearing all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Fordham Flea returns to the Bronx

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

More Bronx

Crime

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

Fallout from Carmine's incident continues

New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

NYC prosecutors wrap up as R. Kelly sex trafficking trial moves into next stage

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter