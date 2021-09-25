Man put in chokehold, robbed at gunpoint in Bronx subway station: NYPD

Surveillance images of three suspects accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the Hunts Point Avenue subway station in the Bronx on Sept. 23, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A group is accused of attacking a 20-year-old and robbing him at gunpoint in a Bronx subway station on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. in the Hunts Point Avenue station along the No. 6 line.

The three unidentified individuals approached the victim and one of them put him in a chokehold, authorities said.

One of the other suspects then put a gun to the man’s head, as the group demanded his property, according to police.

The trio then snatched his cellphone, AirPods, backpack and his wallet containing $1,200 in cash, before fleeing out of the station, officials said.

Police released the above surveillance images of the three suspects.

The first individual was described as a male wearing a black cap, a black mask, a black jacket, red pants, and black sneakers.

The second individual was described as a male wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, a blue mask, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The third individual was described as a male wearing all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).