CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down a man in a Bronx park eight months ago, authorities said Thursday.

Leonard Thalease, 40, allegedly shot Miguel Rodriguez, 27, in the head in Joyce Kilmer Park at the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse on May 14 at 2 a.m., police said.

Authorities found Rodriguez unconscious and unresponsive in the park before he was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he died. It remained unclear what prompted the deadly shooting.

Thalease, a Bronx resident, has also been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.