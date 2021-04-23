Man charged with murder in fatal City Island construction site shooting

Lizbeth Mass was fatally shot while she worked as a construction-site flagger in City Island neighborhood on April 14, 2021, police said. (Photo, left, courtesy of Ron Terner, Focal Point Gallery) The crime scene is pictured right. (PIX11)

CITY ISLAND, the Bronx — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman working at a construction site in City Island has been indicted on murder charges, officials said Friday.

Jose Reyes, 66, of the Bronx, faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Friday and is due back in court on May 25.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on April 13 on City Island, a small, normally tranquil residential seaside Bronx community in the Long Island Sound.

Police said Reyes shot and killed 52-year-old Lizbeth Mass while she was working as a construction-site flagger in the neighborhood.

Mass and Reyes knew of each other, according to police. The two were not involved in a relationship, but police believe the suspect was trying to pursue one with the victim.

Shortly before the incident, the suspect had brought Mass lunch, police said. He then left and returned to the location a short time later and shot her multiple times, said authorities.

Read: Bronx reports

The 66-year-old gunman rode off on a bicycle, but the woman’s boyfriend, who happened to be driving by and witnessed the shooting, chased after him, police said.

According to authorities, the victim’s boyfriend exited his vehicle, which rolled in reverse and inadvertently struck the suspect, knocking him to the ground. Mass’ boyfriend then beat the man, police said.

“The defendant allegedly shot the victim multiple times during a fit of jealousy,” said Bronx DA Darcel Clark. “The senseless incident happened in broad daylight in a quiet neighborhood and was captured on surveillance video. We will seek justice for the victim, who was a hard-working mother.”

An off-duty law enforcement official who was in the area handcuffed the suspect until police arrived, authorities said.

Read: Bronx reports

The suspected gunman is in custody in a hospital, where he was taken with body trauma.

Kristine Garcia, Anthony DiLorenzo and the AP contributed.