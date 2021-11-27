Man charged in shooting of 2 NYPD officers in the Bronx on Thanksgiving eve: police

Police on the scene after two NYPD officers were shot in the Bronx on Nov. 24, 2021. Inset: Firearm recovered from the scene. (PIX11/Ken Evseroff; NYPD)

BELMONT, the Bronx — A Brooklyn man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly opened fire on two NYPD officers, injuring both, in the Bronx on the night before Thanksgiving, authorities said on Saturday.

Police charged Charlie Vasquez, 23, with two counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a loaded weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Avenue and 187th Street in Belmont.

Police were called to the area following a 911 call by a community member reporting a man with a gun, authorities said.

Two responding officers found Vasquez sitting on a stoop with his hands in his pockets and ordered him to remove them, police said. Vasquez then pulled out a firearm and started shooting, according to the NYPD.

One of the officers, a female military veteran with one year on the force with the NYPD, was shot twice in the upper right arm. She returned fire about five times and struck Vasquez three times, police said.

A male officer wrestled Vasquez to the ground, according to authorities. He was struck once in his right armpit area; the bullet exited in the area of his left chest.

Vasquez was taken into custody and also underwent surgery, police said. He was formally arrested and charged on Saturday.

Both police officers have since been released from the hospital.