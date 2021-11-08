Man charged in death of Bronx infant; accused of sexually abusing, beating baby while mom was away

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A Bronx man accused of beating and sexually abusing his girlfriend’s infant child was indicted Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Bronx DA.

Keishawn Gordon, now 24, was arrested back in September on charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated sex abuse and sex abuse in the Thursday death of Legacy Beauford.

Gordon was initially only charged with murder and manslaughter at his September arraignment; on Monday, he also arraigned on an aggravated sexual abuse charge.

“The defendant, Keishawn Gordon, allegedly carried out monstrous acts against defenseless one-year-old Legacy Beauford,” Bronx DA Darcel Clark said. “Gordon allegedly inflicted blunt force trauma on the child, leaving him with a lacerated liver, and allegedly sexually abused the infant. We will seek justice for the innocent child, who suffered so much.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Beauford had suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the torso and a lacerated liver, which caused deadly internal bleeding, according to the criminal complaint.

Gordon told investigators he was frustrated the infant wouldn’t stop crying, court documents revealed.

“I wasn’t squeezing his stomach that hard. I was holding him up in the air and throwing him,” Gordon said according to the criminal complaint. “I was frustrated he wouldn’t stop crying. He kept throwing up. I mushed him. He was irking me.”

On Monday, officials revealed that the child was “allegedly sexually abused…with a toothbrush,” according to a statement from the DA’s office.

Gordon had been staying in his girlfriend’s apartment, prosecutors said. He said he’d been left alone with the baby.

A GoFundMe page has previously been set up to aid the family with funeral costs; click here for more.