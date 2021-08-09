Man charged in death of 91-year-old found tied up in the Bronx, NYPD says

Bronx

suspect in death of bronx 91-year-old tied up

Police are searching for this man in connection with the death of a 91-year-old man found tied up and battered in the Bronx on Aug. 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — Police arrested a man on Monday in the death of a 91-year-old who was found tied up in his garage last week with trauma to his face and body, according to the NYPD.

Luis Bonilla, 32, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and assault in connection with the death of Nicholas Rappa, police said.

Rappa’s battered body, bound with an electrical cord, was found in a garage at a Wickham Avenue home near Waring Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said Rappa had been outside his home when a man dressed as a construction worker in a white pickup truck pulled up.

The man in the reflective vest and hard hat spoke to Rappa before the two men went into the garage, authorities said.

Rappa’s nephew arrived at the home and saw the suspect flee before he found his uncle tied up in the garage and called 911, police said.

