MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Men on dirt bikes shot a man and carjacked his vehicle in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. 

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the vicinity of West 174th Street and University Avenue near the Washington Bridge in the Morris Heights neighborhood, police said.

Police received a shot spotter activation at the location and responded to the scene.

Officers arrived to find a 45-yea-rold man shot multiple times in the head, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigation revealed men on dirt bikes rode up, carjacked the victim’s vehicle and drove off, cops said.

The vehicle was recovered along University Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway, authorities said.

It was unclear as to why the victim was targeted.

The incident comes amid concerns of gun violence across the five boroughs.  

Around the same time, shots were fired at Times Square in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 41st Street, police said. No injuries were reported.

Less than two hours later, a triple shooting in Queens left one man critically injured and two others hurt, police said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

