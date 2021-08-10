Bronx rape attempt: Man beats, robs woman after she fights him off her, police say

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused in a Bronx attempted rape

Surveillance stills of a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after trying to rape her in the Bronx on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — The Bronx Special Victims Unit is investigating after a man attacked and robbed woman in an attempted rape on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the unidentified man approached the 37-year-old woman and started a conversation with her around 3 a.m. near the intersection of East 163rd Street and Teller Avenue, in the Concourse Village area.

Suddenly, he forced the woman into a nearby apartment building and started ripping off her clothes, police said.

He then tried to rape her, according to the NYPD.

The woman tried to fight him off and scratched his face with her nails, police said.

The attacker then assaulted the woman, punching her in the face and stomach, before fleeing the location with her iPhone, authorities said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Police described the individual as standing about 5 fee, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 lbs. with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Crime, community services talk of the Bronx

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

More Bronx

Crime

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter