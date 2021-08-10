Surveillance stills of a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after trying to rape her in the Bronx on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — The Bronx Special Victims Unit is investigating after a man attacked and robbed woman in an attempted rape on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the unidentified man approached the 37-year-old woman and started a conversation with her around 3 a.m. near the intersection of East 163rd Street and Teller Avenue, in the Concourse Village area.

Suddenly, he forced the woman into a nearby apartment building and started ripping off her clothes, police said.

He then tried to rape her, according to the NYPD.

The woman tried to fight him off and scratched his face with her nails, police said.

The attacker then assaulted the woman, punching her in the face and stomach, before fleeing the location with her iPhone, authorities said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Police described the individual as standing about 5 fee, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 lbs. with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).